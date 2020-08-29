Wolves split Friday tennis matches with Casper schools

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 29, 2020) — Here are the results of Friday’s tennis matches featuring the Green River boys and girls tennis teams against Casper Kelly Walsh and Caper Natrona. The matches were played in Green River.

Match results between the two Casper schools and Rock Springs were not yet available.

Kelly Walsh Girls 4 – Green River Girls 1

Green River winners – Carson/Archibald #1 Doubles

Green River Girls 5 – Natrona Girls 0

Green River winners – Gabrielle Heiser #1 Singles, Alicia Harrison #2 Singles, Carson/Archibald #1 Doubles, Counts/Strauss #2 Doubles, Strange/Brown #3 Doubles

Kelly Walsh Boys 4 – Green River 1

Green River winners – Coppollo/Arnell #3 Doubles

Green River Boys 5 – Natrona 0

Green River winners – Caeden Grubb #1 Singles, Braxton Cordova #2 Singles, Nelson/Kunkle #1 Doubles, Friel/Friel #2 Doubles, Leininger/Findlow #3 Doubles