Wolves Stadium lights up tonight to honor students/healthcare workers

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (April 10, 2020) — Sweetwater School District #2, Green River High School, and other high schools and districts across the state, will be taking part in the “Be the Light Campaign” tonight.

The lights at Wolves Stadium will be turned between 8:20 and 8:40 p.m. to honor the Class of 2020, spring sports student-athletes, health care workers, emergency personnel, and all others “who are risking their own well-being on behalf of the citizens of Green River and Sweetwater County”.

Area residents are asked to show their support by honking their horns when driving by the stadium.