Wolves swimmers victorious twice Wednesday in Laramie

Advertisement



(December 31, 2020) — Yesterday in boys swimming, the Green River Wolves won two duals and lost one at the Laramie Holiday Invite #1 at Laramie High School.

In the team score competition, the Wolves defeated Rawlins 126-59 and Cheyenne South 127-44. Green River came up short against Laramie, losing 99-86.

Advertisement

The Green River boys will compete again today at the Cheyenne East Quad against East, Cheyenne Central, and Cheyenne South.

Top five placings for Green River Swimmers:

200 Yard Medley Relay: 1. Green River “A” (Probst, Richmond, Fischer, Finley)

200 Yard Freestyle: 2. Brady Young

200 Yard IM: 1. Jason Richmond, 2. Ryan Fischer

50 Yard Freestyle: 3. Elijah Kraft

Advertisement

1 Meter Diving: 2. Kyle Knight, 3. Stone Rubeck

100 Yard Butterfly: 5. Ryan Fischer

100 Yard Freestyle: 1. Elijah Kraft

500 Yard Freestyle: 3. Brady Young

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 2. Green River (Probst, Young, Finley, Kraft)

100 Yard Backstroke: 3. Jake Probst, 5. Lander Welch

100 Yard Breaststroke: 1. Jason Richmond, 4. Devin Bobbit

400 Yard Freestyle: 1. Green River “A” (Kraft, Fischer, Richmond, Young), 4. Green River “B” (Gilmore, Westburg, Bobbit, Welch)