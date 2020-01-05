Wolves take Platinum Division title at Thoman Soda Ash Memorial

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Jan. 5, 2020) – It was a successful Friday and Saturday for the Green River Wolves at the Bill Thoman Soda Ash Memorial Wrestling Invitational. The two-day event, featuring 16 teams from Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado, took place at Green River High School.

On Friday, the Wolves went 3-0 in Pool 1 with wins over Cokeville, 84-0, Uintah, UT #2 51-24, and Worland 60-18. Friday’s results put Green River into Saturday’s Platinum Division, where they defeated Evanston, 63-15 in the semi-finals and Uintah, UT #1 in the championship match, 38-30.

The Rock Springs Tigers also made it into the Platinum Division with a perfect 3-0 Friday. The Tigers opened Pool 3 play with a 54-30 win over Lyman, then proceeded to defeat Rifle, CO, 64-12, and Granger, UT, 60 -12. In Saturday’s Platinum semi-final match, Rock Springs fell to Uintah, UT #1, 46-30, but came back with a 42-34 win over Evanston to finish third.

Other Division Standings:

Gold Division – 1st Place – Worland, 2nd Place – Casper Kelly Walsh, 3rd Place – Northridge, UT, 4th Place – Lyman

Silver Division – 1st Place – Uintah, UT #2, 2nd Place – Riverton, 3rd Place – Rawlins, 4th Place – Granger, UT

Bronze Division – 1st Place – Rifle, CO, 2nd Place – Cokeville, 3rd Place – Mountain View, 4th Place – Kemmerer