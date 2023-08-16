Wolves tennis teams battled Gillette school Tuesday

Wyo4News Photo

August 16, 2023 — The home season for Green River tennis featured the Wolves and Lady Wolves hosting Campbell County and Thunder Basin schools from Gillette. The Lady Wolves lost 4-1 to Thunder Basin but rebounded with a 4-1 win over Campbell County. The Wolves boy’s team also came away with a split, losing 3-2 to Thunder Basin and defeating Campbell County 3-2.

Lady Wolves Individual Results

Singles #1 – Brianna Strass defeated Ketchum (TB) and defeated Tores (CC)

Singles #2 – Grace Gomez lost to Tachick (TB) and lost to Ranum (CC)

Doubles #1 – Skinner/Harris lost to Harris/Garcia (TB) and defeated Mills/Rodriguez (CC)

Doubles #2 – Peterson/Cockrun lost to Gorsuch/Kendrick (TB) and defeated Martinez/Haibult (CC)

Doubles #3 – Davis/Korkow defeated Coombs/Doherty (TB) and defeated Schafer/Groves (CC)

Wolves Individual Results

Singles #1 – Chris Wilson defeated Moore (TB) and Richert (CC)

Singles #2 – Dylan Archbald defeated Gorsuch (TB) and lost to Lemm (CC)

Doubles #1 – Neilson/Hokanson lost to Youngs/Gulley (TB) and lost to Barton/Robertson

Doubles #2 – Neher/Maez lost to Moore/Moore (TB) and defeated Jenkins/Walker

Doubles #3 – Dodson/Berg lost to Aylesworth/Lass (TB) and won by forfiet (CC)