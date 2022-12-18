Wolves third, Tigers fourth at GR swim invite

Green River Invite, December 17, 2022. (Wyo4News photo)

December 18, 2022 — Saturday’s eight-team Green River Invite swim meet featured swimming powers Laramie, the defending 4A state champion, and Lander, the current 3A state champ. Both showed they were fully ready to defend their crowns, with Laramie winning the meet with 321 points and Lander second at 284. Host Green River finished third with 200 points, and Rock Springs fourth at 133 points.

Other team scores: 5. Kemmerer 106, 6. Rawlins 90, 7. Lyman 87, 8. Evanston 83, 8. Jackson 50.

Top Five Green River, Rock Springs, and Lyman placings:

200 Yard Relay: 3. Green River “A” (no names available)

200 Yard Freestyle: 2. Brady Young (GR)

200 Yard IM: 5. Ryan Fischer (GR)

50 Yard Freestyle: 1. John Spicer(RS), 3. Jaxson Lallatime (Lyman)

1 Meter Diving: 1. Braxton Cordova (GR), 3. Rob Kight (GR), 4. Keegan Gaily (GR)

100 Yard Fly: 2. Zeke Reading (GR), 3. Gunner Seiloff (RS)

100 Yard Freestyle: 1. John Spicer (RS), 3. Jaxson Lallatin (Lyman), 5. Ryan Fischer (GR)

500 Yard Freestyle: 1. Brady Young (GR)

200 Freestyle Relay: 3. Rock Springs “A” (Pederson, Poyer, Seiloff, Spicer)

100 Yard Breaststroke: 3. Zeke Reading (GR)

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 3. Rock Springs “A” (Spicer, Pederson, Poyer, Seiloff), 4. Green River “A” (no names available)



