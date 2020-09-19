Wolves/Tigers Friday Regional tennis results

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 19, 2020) — Here are results for the Rock Springs and Green River High School tennis teams from Friday’s first day of the South Regional tennis tournament. Yesterday’s matches were played on courts in Green River and Rock Springs. Play continues today with all matches in Green River.

Boys Tournament:

Green River Boys Singles #1 – Caeden Grub won 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, lost 4-6, 6-1, 2-6, won 6-4, 6-0 in the Consolation bracket. Plays today in Consolation Finals.

Rock Springs Boys Singles #1 – Nico Woolsey lost 0-6, 0-6, lost 0-6, 1-6. Eliminated.

Green River Boys Singles #2 – Connor Friel won 6-0, 6-0, won 6-4, 6-3. Plays today in Championship Finals.

Rock Springs Boys Singles 2 – Khristian Sanarez lost 0-6, 0-6, lost 2-6, 0-6. Eliminated.

Green River Boys Doubles #1 – Nelson/Kunkle won 6-0, 6-0, won 6-3, 6-0. Plays today in Championship Finals.

Rock Springs Boys Doubles #1 – Smith/Conover lost 2-6, 3-6, won 6-4, 6-1, lost 0-6, 1-6. Eliminated.

Green River Boys Doubles #2 – Cordova/Friel won 6-0, 6-0, won 6-2, 6-0. Plays today in Championship Finals.

Rock Springs Boys Doubles #2 – Meats/Atkinson lost 0-6, 0-6, lost 4-6, 3-6. Eliminated.

Green River Boys Doubles #3 – Leininger/Findlow won 6-0, 6-0, won 6-3, 6-0. Plays today in Championship Finals.

Rock Springs Boys Doubles #3 – Larson/Davies won 2-6, 6-3, 6-1, lost 3-6, 0-6, lost 2-6, 3-6. Eliminated.

Girls Tournament:

Green River Girls #1 Singles – Gabrielle Heiser won 6-1, 6-0, lost 4-6, 2-6, won 2-6, 6-1, 7-5. Plays today in Consolation Finals.

Rock Springs Girls #1 Singles – Haylie Nandrup lost 0-6, 0-6, lost 1-6, 2-6. Eliminated.

Green River Girls #2 Singles – Megan Counts won 6-0, 6-1, won 6-2, 7-5. Plays today in Championship Finals.

Rock Springs Girls #2 Singles – Abbie Erramouspe lost 1-6, 3-6, won 6-1, 6-3, lost 3-6, 3-6. Eliminated.

Green River Girls Doubles #1 – Archibald/Carson won 6-0, 6-0, lost 5-7, 7-5, 2-6, won 6-1, 2-6, 6-3. Play today in Consolation Finals.

Rock Springs Girls Doubles #1 – Cozad/Hamblin lost 4-6, 4-6, won 6-0, 6-1, lost 1-6, 6-2, 3-6. Eliminated.

Green River Girls Doubles #2 – Harrison/Strauss won 6-1, 6-0, won 6-1, 6-3. Play today in Championship Finals.

Rock Springs Girls Doubles #2 – Turner/Bae lost 2-6, 7-5, 3-6, won 6-0, 6-1, lost 2-6, 6-4, 3-6. Eliminated.

Green River Girls Doubles #3 – Strange/Brown won 6-3, 6-0, lost 1-6, 1-6, won 6-1, 6-0. Play today in Consolation Finals.

Rock Springs Girls Doubles #3 – Shuler/Rodriguez won 6-4, 6-0, lost 4-6, 4-6, won 7-5, 6-1. Play today in Consolations Finals.