Wolves/Tigers Results from State Tennis Championships

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(September 26, 2020) — After Friday’s second day of competition at the Wyoming State Tennis Championships being played in Gillette, the Green River girls team is in third place while the boys are in fifth place. The Rock Springs Lady Tigers stand in 15th place while the Tigers boys team has not scored. The tournament will conclude today with State Championship and Consolation Championship matches.

Going into the final matches, Cheyenne Central leads to girls tournament with 29 points, followed by Sheridan (24), Casper Kelly Walsh (22), and then Green River at 18 points. Rock Springs is 15th with 1.5 points.

Green Rivers Lady Wolves #3 Doubles team of Kiley Strange and Ali Brown will play in today’s State Championship match. #1 Singles player Gabrielle Heiser, #1 Doubles team of Emmie Archibald/Kaylee Carson, and #2 Doubles team of Alicia Harrison/Kayde Strauss will all play in Consolation Champion matches today.

Rock Springs Lady Tigers #3 Doubles team of Suler/Rodriquez will go for a Consolation Championship today.

In the boys tournament, Casper Kelly Walsh leads the team race with 35 points, followed by Campbell County (27), Sheridan (23), Cody (21), and then Green River at 18 points.

Green River’s Wolves #2 Doubles team of Braxton Cordova/ Zach Friel is in today’s State Championship match.

Here are day-one and day two results for Green River and Rock Springs players:

Boys #1 Singles: Caeden Grubbs (GR) won 6-4, 6-6, lost 4-6, 5-7 moves to consolation, won 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, won 6-2, 7-6, lost 6-4, 1-6, 3-6 (eliminated) . Nico Woolsey (RS) lost 1-6, 0-6, lost 0-6,0-6 (eliminated)

Girls #1 Singles: Gabrielle Heiser (GR) won 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, lost 4-6, 1-6 moves to consolation, won 7-6, 6-1, won 6-2, 6-1, won 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 moves to Consolation Championship. Haylie Nandrup (RS) lost 1-6, 0-6, lost 1-6, 6-7 (eliminated)

Boys #2 Singles: Connor Friel (GR) won 6-3, 7-5, won 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, lost 3-6, 1-6 moves to consolation, lost 4-6, 6-7 (eliminated). Khristian Sanarez (RS) lost 1-6, 2-6, lost 5-7, 0-6 (eliminated)

Girls #2 Singles: Megan Counts (GR) lost 3-6, 2-6, won 6-2, 6-4 moves to consolation, won 6-1, 6-4, won 6-2, 6-0, lost 6-4, 3-6, 3-6 (eliminated). Abbie Erramoouspe (RS) lost 3-6, 4-6, moves to consolation won 6-4, 6-1, lost 6-4, 6-1, 6-7 (eliminated).

Boys #1 Doubles: Nelson/Kunkle (GR) win 6-1, 7-5, lost 4-6, 4-6 moves to consolation, won 6-2, 6-1, won 6-4, 6-1, lost 2-6, 6-1, 5-7 (eliminated). Smith/Conover (RS) lost 2-6,0-6, lost 3-6, 0-6 (eliminated)

Girls #1 Doubles: Archibald/Carson (GR) won 2-6, 6-3, 6-0, lost 3-6, 4-6 moves to consolation, won 6-3, 7-6, won 6-3, 6-2, won 7-5, 5-7 moves to Consolation Championship. Cozad/Hamblin (RS) lost 0-6, 1-6, lost 2-6, 3-6 (eliminated)

Boys #2 Doubles: Cordova/Friel (GR) won 6-3, 6-0, won 6-4, 7-5, won 7-5, 6-1 will play for State Championship today. Meats/Akinson (RS) lost 2-6, 0-6, lost 0-6, 2-6 (eliminated)

Girls #2 Doubles: Harrison/Strauss (GR) won 6-1, 6-2, won 6-4, 7-5, lost 6-4, 3-6, 5-7 moves to consolation, won 6-4, 7-5 moves to Consolation Championship. Turner/Bae (RS) lost 0-6, 5-7, lost 4-6, 5-7 (eliminated)

Boys #3 Doubles: Leininger/Findlow (GR) won 7-5, 6-1, lost 6-7, 4-6 moves to consolation, won 6-1, 6-2, lost 4-6, 4-6 (eliminated). Larson/Davies (RS) lost 2-6, 0-6, lost 4-6, 4-6 (eliminated)

Girls #3 Doubles: Strange/Brown (GR) won 6-7, 7-6, 6-4, won 6-1, 6-3, won 4-6, 7-6, 6-1 moves to State Championship match. Suler/Rodriquez (RS) won 6-2, 7-5, lost 2-6, 0-6 moves to consolation, won 7-5, 7-5, won 6-3, 6-2, won 6-4, 6-1 moves to Consolation Championship match.