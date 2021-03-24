Wolves to host area high school track and field meet today

Advertisement

March 24, 2021 — The Green River High School Invitation track and field meet will occur today at Wolves Stadium. Field events will start at 11 a.m., with the track events scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Teams listed to be competing today include Green River, Rock Springs, Big Piney, Encampment, Evanston, Farson-Eden, H.E.M. Jackson, Kemmerer, Little Snake River, Lyman, Rawlins, and Saratoga.

Last week the local area track and field season was scheduled to open in Lyman but was canceled due to weather conditions.