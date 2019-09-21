Wolves top Torrington 14-7 in homecoming matchup Friday

By Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Green River, Wyoming — Not even the cold and wet weather Friday night could dampen the homecoming spirit of the Green River Wolves Football team as they put out the flames of the Torrington Trailblazers 14-7.

Both teams couldn’t find their groove in the first quarter and the game was scoreless moving into the second quarter.

GRHS’s Tayler Jensen was hot Friday, scoring both of the Wolves’ touchdowns. His first was made in the early minutes of the second quarter. He then made good on another catch from quarterback Jachob Fuss with only 3:17 left on the clock in the fourth quarter.

Torrington’s only touchdown of the game also came in the fourth quarter.

The third quarter was also scoreless, but Torrington looked to be gaining some steam.

This non-conference win will give the Wolves some confidence as they head into conference play at home Friday, Sept. 27 against powerhouse Star Valley. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. in Wolves Stadium.

