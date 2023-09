Wolves victorious in Thursday tennis matches

Wyo4News photo for previous Green River tennis competition.

September 8, 2023 — The Green River tennis team came away with victories on Thursday in matches played in Laramie against Torrington. The girls and boys teams each came away with 4-1 win over Torrington. The Wolves and Rock Springs will play today at Cheyenne South.

Girls Individual Results

Singles #1 – Brianna Strauss won 2-0

Singles #2 – Grace Gomez lost 0-2

Doubles #1 – Hannah Skinner/Lily Harris won 2-0

Doubles #2 – Jocelyn Peterson/Raygan Cochrun won 2-0

Doubles #3 – Byrnley Beutel/Sydney Lopez won 2-0

Boys Individual Results

Singles #1 – Chris Wilson won 2-1

Singles #2 – Dylan Archibald won 2-0

Double #1 – Jake Nielsen/Tanner Hakanson lost 1-2

Doubles #2 – Andrew Neher/Gabe Maez won 2-1

Doubles #3 – Kaiden Dodson/Dusten Brg won 2-1