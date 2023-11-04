Wolves will swim for 3A Championship this morning

Wyo4News photo

November 4, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

The Green River girls swimming and diving team is poised to win the 3A Wyoming State Swimming and Diving Championships in Gillette. After Friday afternoon’s preliminary competition, the Wolves had swimmers with the fastest times in six individual events and all three relay events.

The 3A Championship finals will take place this morning.

Lady Wolves advancing to the Championship Finals (preliminary finishes listed):

200 Yard Medley Relay – 1. Green River (Ivory Neher, Brianna Uhrig, Tavia Arnell, Tannith Smith)

200 Yard Freestyle: 3. Haley Clevenger, 5. Emilee Barnes

200 Yard IM: 1. Tavia Arnell, 3. Courtney Clark, 6. Brianna Uhrig

50 Freestyle: 1. Tannith Smith

1 Meter Diving (semi-finals); 9. Kaili Wadsworth

100 Yard Butterfly: 1. Arnel Tavia

100 Yard Freestyle: 1. Tannith Smith, 5. Alayna Kellhofer

500 yard Freestyle: 1. Courtney Clark, 2. Haley Clevenger, 5. Emilee Barnes

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Green River (Tavia Arnell, Courtney Clark, Haley Clevenger, Tanith Smith)

100 Yard Backstroke: 6. Hailey Luth

100 Yard Breastroke: 1. Brianna Uhrig, 3. Kaylin Uhrig

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Green River (Alayna Kellhoffer, Courtney Clark, Hailey Luth, Haley Clevenger)