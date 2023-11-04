Wolves will swim for 3A Championship this morning

November 4, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff
The Green River girls swimming and diving team is poised to win the 3A Wyoming State Swimming and Diving Championships in Gillette. After Friday afternoon’s preliminary competition, the Wolves had swimmers with the fastest times in six individual events and all three relay events.
The 3A Championship finals will take place this morning.
Lady Wolves advancing to the Championship Finals (preliminary finishes listed):
200 Yard Medley Relay – 1. Green River (Ivory Neher, Brianna Uhrig, Tavia Arnell, Tannith Smith)
200 Yard Freestyle: 3. Haley Clevenger, 5. Emilee Barnes
200 Yard IM: 1. Tavia Arnell, 3. Courtney Clark, 6. Brianna Uhrig
50 Freestyle: 1. Tannith Smith
1 Meter Diving (semi-finals); 9. Kaili Wadsworth
100 Yard Butterfly: 1. Arnel Tavia
100 Yard Freestyle: 1. Tannith Smith, 5. Alayna Kellhofer
500 yard Freestyle: 1. Courtney Clark, 2. Haley Clevenger, 5. Emilee Barnes
200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Green River (Tavia Arnell, Courtney Clark, Haley Clevenger, Tanith Smith)
100 Yard Backstroke: 6. Hailey Luth
100 Yard Breastroke: 1. Brianna Uhrig, 3. Kaylin Uhrig
400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Green River (Alayna Kellhoffer, Courtney Clark, Hailey Luth, Haley Clevenger)