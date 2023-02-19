Wolves win 3A West Regional/Tigers fourth at 4A West Regional

February 19, 2023 — The Green River Wolves won the 3A West Regional team title Saturday in Evanston. The Wolves totaled 233.5 team points to outdistance second place Evanston by 30.5 points. Lyman finished sixth (96.5) and Mountain View eighth (62) in the nine-team tournament.

Green River’s Lucas Wade (106 pounds), Axel Mackinnon (120), Ryker Mele (126), Kale Knezovich (138), and Thomas Dalton (145) all won regional championships.

At the 4A West Regionals in Jackson, Rock Springs finished in fourth place in the six-team field with 158.5 points. Natrona County won the team title with 246 points. Star Valley (237) was second.

The Tigers had two regional champions, with Brock Fletcher (132) and Mathew Foster (182) going undefeated.

Wrestlers will compete in the 4A and 3A Wyoming State Wrestling Championships beginning Thursday in Casper.

Top four 3A West Region placings by area wrestlers:

106 – 1. Lucas Wade (GR)

113 – 3. Spener Wright (GR), 4. Kaleb Gunter (GR)

120 – 1. Axel Mackinnon (GR), 3. Ashton Lucero

126 – 1. Ryker Mele (GR), 4. Etah Guzman (GR)

132 – 2. Connor Todd (GR), 4. Eric Nelson (Lyman)

138 – 1. Kale Knezovich (GR)

145 – 1. Thomas Dalton (GR), 2. Maddux Hintz (GR)

152 – 2. Nick Weipert (GR), 3. Sam Gregory (Lyman), 4. Jaxxson Gomez (GR)

160 – 2. James Herwaldt (GR), 4. Tyler Waters (GR)

170 – 1. Morgan Hatch (Lyman), 4. Tyson Muir (Mt. View)

182 – 3. Cody Eardley (Mt. View)

195 – 3.Max Gregory (Lyman)

220 – 3. Deyline Miller (GR)

Top four 4A West Region placings by Tigers wrestlers:

113 – 4. Nelson Beltran (RS)

120 – 3. Lincoln Young (RS)

132 – 1. Brock Fletcher (RS)

138 – 4. Kayleb Farris (RS)

182 – 1. Mathew Foster (RS)

195 – 2. Ian Dickinson (RS), 4. Patrick Gross (RS)

285 – 3. William Bybee (RS)