Wolves win 6 titles, finish second at state meet/Tigers finish season today

November 5, 2022 — It was a great individual day in Laramie for Green River swimmers Tanith Smith and Tavia Arnell. Smith, a sophomore, won the 3A State Championship in the 100 Yard Freestyle and the 50 Yard Freestyle, while freshman Arnell won championships in the 200 Yard IM and 100 Yard Butterfly. Both were also members of the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay that set a new state record in winning the event. The other members of the relay team were junior Courtney Clark and sophomore Haley Clevenger.

Green River senior diver Zella Maez also won a state title with her 3.15-point winning margin in the 1 Meter Diving event.

In the team competition, the depth of the Lander team proved to be too much to overcome, with the Tigers winning the team title with 276 points to Green River’s 232 team points. The two teams tied for the state crown in 2021. Powell finished third with 201 points. Lyman finished with 21 points, good for 12th place in the 14-team competition.

Green River’s Ron Baker won the Class 3A Assistant Coach of the Year honor.

Green River Swimmers Finals Placings:

200 Yard Medley Relay: Green River had the fastest finals time, but was disqualified

200 Yard Freestyle: 4. Courtney Clark, 5. Haley Clevenger

200 Yard IM: 1. Tavia Arnell, 4. Brianna Uhrig

50 Yard Freestyle: 1. Tanith Smith

1 Meter Diving: 1. Zella Maez, 6. Olive Roberts, 9. Kaili Wadsworth

100 Yard Butterfly: 1. Tavia Arnell

100 Yard Freestyle: 1. Tanith Smith

500 Yard Freestyle: 2. Courtney Clark, 4. Haley Clevenger, 9. Emilee Barnes

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 5. Green River (Ivory Neher, Hailey Luth, Haley Clevenger, Courtney Clark)

100 Yard Breaststroke: 2. Brianna Uhrig

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Green River (Tanith Smith, Haley Clevenger, Courtney Clark, Tavia Arnell)

Rock Springs Girls at 4A State Meet

The Rock Springs girl’s swim team started competing in the 4A Wyoming State Girls Swimming and Diving Championship on Friday afternoon. The meet is taking place in Laramie, with the Championship Finals scheduled for this morning.

Rock Springs swimmers competing in today’s Championship Finals:

200 Yard Medley Relay: 6. Rock Springs “A” (Emry Hamblin, Morgen Forbush, Khyanne Goode, Shelby Koepplin)

50 Yard Freestyle: 5. Emry Hamblin

100 Yard Backstroke: 3. Emry Hamblin