Wolves win dual and meet Tigers tonight/Tigers basketball today

February 9, 2023 — Wednesday night, the Green River Wolves wrestling team traveled to Evanston for a dual match. The Wolves came away with a 36-33 win. According to Track Wrestling website results, Green River tailed 24-6 after the five matches, then won the next seven to secure the win.

Tonight Green River will host rival Rock Springs in the Wolves’ final home dual of the season. Varsity matches will start at 6 p.m.

In other area wrestling today, Lyman will be at Kemmerer.

Thursday Night Area High School Basketball

Rock Springs girls and boys basketball teams will host Casper Kelly Walsh tonight at Tiger Arena. The girl’s game is scheduled for 4 p.m., with the boys to follow.

In other area games, Lyman is at Rawlins, and H.E.M. will play at Farson-Eden.

Thursday Area Boys Swimming

Green River will host Rock Springs, Lyman, and Evanston in a Last Chance meet.