Wolves win second straight 3A State title, Tigers 4th in 4A

Green River High School Wrestling courtesy of Josh Wisniewski

February 24, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

The Green River Wolves won their second straight 3A Wyoming State Wrestling Championship today in Casper. Five individual weight champions paced the Wolves team: Lucas Todd (113 pounds), Nick Weipert (144 pounds), Maddus Hintz (150 pounds), Kale Knezovich (157 pounds), and James Herwaldt (165 pounds). For Knezovich, it was his fourth state championship.

Lyman’s Morgan Hatch won the state 3A title at 190 pounds.

In the team race, Green River scored 242 points to win the 3A title, with Pinedale finishing second with 212 points. Lman was 10th (73 points) and Mountain View 13th (45 points)

**** There will be a bus, police, fire, and ambulance escort parade on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. to welcome back the Wolves. The parade will start at GRHS and drive through town and back to the high school.



Other Wolves 3A Top Finishes:

Bentley Johnson – 2nd place – 106 pounds

Tavin Vendetti – 3rd place – 106 pounds

Kaleb Gunter – 4th place – 120 pounds

Spencer Wright – 4th place – 126 pounds

Axel Mackinnon – 2nd place – 132 pounds

Jakob Lloyd – 4th place – 215 pounds

Kaleb Clark – 5th place – 215 pounds

Other Area 3A Top Finishes:

Garrett Redden – Mountain View – 6th place – 106 pounds

Timber VanGieson – Lyman – 4th place – 138 pounds

Sam Gregory – Lyman – 2nd place – 157 pounds

Carson Eardley – Mountain View – 3rd place – 175 pounds

Cody Jones – Mountain View – 4th place – 285 pounds

4A State Tournament

The Rock Springs Tigers had individual champions in the 4A Wyoming State Wrestling Championships. They included Justin Henry (126 pounds), Brock Fletcher (138 pounds), and Ian Dickinson (215 pounds). For Fletcher, it was his fourth straight state championship.

In the team race, Rock Springs finished fourth with 182 points. Thunder Basin was crowned the new state champ with 260 points. The defending champion, Sheridan, was second (194.5 points), and Cheyenne East was third (187.5 points).

Other Top 4A Tigers Top Finishes:

Dane Arnoldi – 3rd place – 113 pounds

Santiago Cruz – 2nd place – 120 pounds

Lincoln Young – 2nd place – 126 pounds

Sam Thornhill – 3rd place – 165 pounds

Mathew Foster – 3rd place – 175 pounds

William Bybee – 6th place – 285 pounds

All Class Girls Tournament

Star Valley won the first-ever all-class Girls Wyoming State Wrestling Championships, scoring 163 points. Pinedale (107 points) was second. Green River finished in ninth place (60 points), Lyman 12th (53 points), Rock Springs 28th (27 points) and Mountain View 39th (4 points). Forty schools send wrestlers to the meet.

Area Girl Wrestlers with Top Six Finishes:

Bianca Maez – Green River – 3rd place – 105 pounds

Brianna Uhrig – Green River – 4th place – 110 pounds

Rhaychelle Cole – Lyman – 6th place – 120 pounds

Lilly Harris – Green River – 2nd place – 125 pounds

Peyton Hadden – Lyman – 4th place – 140 pounds

Hali Witt – Rock Springs – 3rd place – 170 pounds