Wolves Win Their Invitational Swim Meet, Tigers Second

Green River, WY (9/23/19) – The Green River Lady Wolves won their own invitational swim meet Saturday at Green River High School. Eight teams competed in the event.

Advertisement

Team results for Saturday’s Green River Invitational Swim Meet; 1. Green River 411, 2. Rock Springs High School 286, 3. Kelly Walsh High School 233, 4. Riverton High School 138, 5. Evanston High School 132, 6. Natrona County High School 66, 7. Rawlins High School 63, 8. Kemmerer High School 60

Individual top three results:

200 Yard Edley Relay: 1. Green River, 3. Rock Springs

200 Yard Freestyle: 2. Sydni Sanders (GR), 3. Alexa Lauze (GR)

Advertisement

200 Yard IM: 1. Hailey Uhrig (GR), 2.Payton Miller (RS)

50 Yard Free: 1. Lauren Jensen (GR), 2. Leah Moser (RS)

1 Meter Diving: 2. Myla Ruiz (RS)

100 Yard Butterfly: 1. Abi Robinson-Kim (RS), 2. Madi Young (GR), 3. Lily Munoz (GR)

100 Yard Free: 2. Sydni Sanders (GR), 3. Leah Moser (RS)

500 Free: 1. Alexa Lauze (GR), 2. Madi Young (GR) 3. Payton Miller (RS)

Advertisement

200 Yard Free Relay: 1. Green River

100 Yard Backstroke: 1. Lauren Jensen (GR), 2. Abi Robinson-Kim (RS)

100 Yard Breaststroke: 1. Hailey Uhrig (GR), 2. Lilly Munoz (GR)

400 Yard Free: 1. Green River, 2. Rock Springs, 3. Green River #2