Wolves wrestlers lead after day one at 3A West Regionals

February 17, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Heading into Saturday’s 3A West Regional championship and consolation finals, Green River leads the team standings with 91.5 points. Pinedale is second with 77.5 points. Lyman is in seventh place (43.5), with Mountain View ninth (25.0).

The tournament, taking place in Riverton, will conclude today with the competition of the Championship finals and consolation championships.

Area wrestlers moving into today’s 3A West championship finals:

106 Pounds: Tavin Vendetti (GR), Bentley Johnson (GR), Garrett Reden (Mt. View)

113 Pounds: Lucas Todd (GR)

120 Pounds: Kaleb Gunter (GR)

126 Pounds: Spencer Wright (GR)

132 Pounds: Axel Mackinnon (GR)

138 Pounds: Timber VanGieson (Lyman)

144 Pounds: Nick Weipert (GR)

150 Pounds: Maddux Hinz (GR)

157 Pounds: Kale Knezovich (GR), Sam Gregory (Lyman)

165 Pounds: James Herwaldt (GR)

175 Pounds: Carson Eardley (Mt. View)

190 Pounds: Christian Balzly (GR), Morgan Hatch (Lyman)

215 Pounds: Jakob Lloyd (GR)

The Rock Springs Tigers wrestling team will begin competition today at Casper’s Kelly Walsh High School in the 4A West Regional tournament. That meet is a one-day event.