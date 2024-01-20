Wolves wrestlers lead at Lander, GR & RS basketball travels today

January 20, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

After the first day of the Lander Invitational, the Green River boys wrestling team is in first place in the team standings with 117.5 points. Cody is a close second with 114 points. Lyman is 12th (43), with Mountain View 17th (38.5).

Going into today’s final rounds, Green River has seven wrestlers in the Championship Semi-Finals: Bentley Johnson (106), Spencer Wright (126), Axel Mackinnon (132), Nick Weipert (144), Maddux Hintz (150), and Jame Herwaldt (165). Lyman has two wrestlers in the semi-finals: Sam Gregory (165) and Morgan Hatch (190).

Green River is third with 25 points in the girls tournament, trailing Pinedale (42) and Wind River (33). Lyman is 12th (13) and Mountain View 21st (3).

Lady Wolves Brianca Maez (110), Brianna Uhrig (115), and Lilly Harris (125) have advanced to today’s semi-finals.

Wolves and Tigers Saturday Basketball

Rock Springs and Green River basketball teams are on the road today, playing games that will count in their respective quadrant standings. Rock Springs is at Cody, with Green River playing in Jackson.

Fason-Eden basketball will host Cokeville today.

Boys Swimming and Diving

Green River, Rock Springs, and Lyman competed in the Pinedale Invitational Friday, but no results were available.

Today, Green River will compete in Lander.