Wolves wrestling place 4th at 3A State Championships

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

CASPER, WYOMING (February 26, 2021) – The Green River High School wrestling team placed fourth at the 3A state tournament on Friday.

The team totaled 148 points and had five wrestlers finish in first, second or third place of their respected weight classes. Kale Knezovich is the state champion of the 106-pound weight class over Lyman’s Kazen Siler.

Dominic Martinez took third place in the 113-pound weight class.

Thomas Dalton took third place in the 120-pound weight class.

Connor Todd took second place in the 132-pound weight class.

Zach Weipert took third place in the 152-pound weight class.

Deylin Miller took fourth place in the 220-pound weight class.

Star Valley won the state championship, totaling 228 team points. Douglas placed second with 202 points and Worland placed third with 165 points.