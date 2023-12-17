Wolves wrestling results from Tournament of Champions

December 17, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

The Green River Wolves boys wrestling team competed in the two-day Tournament of Champions in Reno, Nevada. The competition took place on Friday and Saturday.

According to the website Flowrestling, here are the win/loss records of the Wolves who competed:

106 Pounds: Tavin Vendetti – 3-2, Bentley Johnson – 3-2

113 Pounds: Lucas Todd – 1-2

120 Pounds: Weston Green – 0-2

126 Pounds: Kendal Porter – 0-2, Kaleb Gunter – 2-2, Ashton Lucero – 1-2



132 Pounds: Axel McKinnon – 2-2. Spencer Wright – 2-2

144 Pounds: Jaxxson Gomez – 0-2

150 Pounds: Nick Weipert – 4-2

157 Pounds: Zach Dalton – 1-2

165 Pounds: Jaydon Walter – 1-2

175 Pounds: James Herwadt – 3-2, Logan Bauers – 1-2

190 Pounds: Christian Balzy – 0-2

