Wolves wrestling results from Tournament of Champions

December 17, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff
The Green River Wolves boys wrestling team competed in the two-day Tournament of Champions in Reno, Nevada. The competition took place on Friday and Saturday.
According to the website Flowrestling, here are the win/loss records of the Wolves who competed:
106 Pounds: Tavin Vendetti – 3-2, Bentley Johnson – 3-2
113 Pounds: Lucas Todd – 1-2
120 Pounds: Weston Green – 0-2
126 Pounds: Kendal Porter – 0-2, Kaleb Gunter – 2-2, Ashton Lucero – 1-2
132 Pounds: Axel McKinnon – 2-2. Spencer Wright – 2-2
144 Pounds: Jaxxson Gomez – 0-2
150 Pounds: Nick Weipert – 4-2
157 Pounds: Zach Dalton – 1-2
165 Pounds: Jaydon Walter – 1-2
175 Pounds: James Herwadt – 3-2, Logan Bauers – 1-2
190 Pounds: Christian Balzy – 0-2