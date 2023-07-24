Woman found dead in Yellowstone due to apparent Grizzly attack

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

MONTANA — Yesterday morning officials reported that a woman’s body had been found on the Buttermilk Trail west of West Yellowstone following an apparent bear encounter. Further investigations confirmed Grizzly Bear tracks within the area the body was found. This investigation is still ongoing.

Based on a release from the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (Region 3), they state “About 8 a.m. Saturday, game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks were notified that a hiker had found a woman deceased on the trail, about 8 miles west of West Yellowstone. FWP wardens and bear specialists, along with staff from other agencies, found that the woman had wounds consistent with a bear attack. They also found tracks from an adult grizzly bear and at least one cub near the site. They did not see any bears or signs of a day bed or animal carcass during the investigation.

The Custer Gallatin National Forest implemented an emergency closure of the area as a safety precaution. FWP bear specialists and game wardens notified residents and visitors nearby of the bear activity and the U.S. Forest Service closure. They then began conducting capture operations due to the incident’s proximity to residences, campgrounds and a high-use OHV trail system. No bears have been captured to date. FWP staff also searched the area from an aircraft and did not locate any bears. The hiker was believed to be alone during the encounter, and no bear spray or firearms were found at the scene. The incident is still under joint investigation by FWP and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

FWP staff express sincere condolences to the family and friends of the hiker who was killed. FWP thanks the Forest Service, West Yellowstone Police Department, National Park Service, Hebgen Basin Fire, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, and Idaho Fish and Game for their collaboration. Montana is bear country. Grizzly bear populations continue to become denser and more widespread in Montana, increasing the likelihood that residents and recreationists will encounter them in more places each year. Avoiding conflicts with bears is easier than dealing with such conflicts.”

All public hunting is prohibited within Yellowstone National Park. All Grizzly Bears within the lower 48 states are also considered to be endangered and have been placed on the Endangered Species Act.