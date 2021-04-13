Woman life-flighted to Salt Lake City after being found injured near Eastside

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 13, 2021) — On Sunday, April 11, 2021, at approximately 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Eastside Elementary School after being flagged down by a civilian who had found a female requiring medical attention. The female was badly injured and life-flighted to Salt Lake City, Utah for medical treatment.

Advertisement

The investigation determined the female victim was last seen on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at approximately 11:00 p.m. walking in the 1500 block of Edgar Street wearing light-colored blue jeans and a brown sweatshirt. The forty-four-year-old white female is 5 foot 5 inches tall, 130 pounds, brown hair, and brown eyes. (The victim’s name is not being released at this time.)

The Rock Springs Police Department is actively investigating the circumstances of the incident. Anyone who may have seen the female walking in the area of Edgar Street or has any information please call Detective Baker at 307-352-1575 or send a message to the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. You may remain anonymous.