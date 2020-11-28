One dead in Green River house fire, city officials report

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (November 28, 2020) — An early morning house fire at 1610 Idaho Street in Green River has caused a woman to pass away, according to the Green River Fire Department.

Assistant Fire Chief Larry Erdmann said the house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived around 5 a.m. on Saturday.

A man and three children were able to get out of the home. However, by the time the firefighters were able to extract the woman she had passed away.

The woman’s name has not yet been released by the County Coroner.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The home has been named a total loss.