Woman pronounced dead, is discovered to be alive by funeral home staff 

Darrian Mechling

[email protected]

DETROIT, MICHIGAN (August 26, 2020) — Early Sunday morning a woman named Timesha Beauchamp was pronounced dead in her home, and again later by an emergency room doctor at Providence Hospital.

Advertisement

Later, staff at the James H. Cole funeral home would discover that she was very much alive an had come dangerously close to being embalmed.

Timesha Beauchamp, a twenty year old woman with Cerebral Palsy had a seizure early Sunday morning. Her family called 911, and upon arrival, paramedics pronounced her dead. Later, her family was told that she may have suffered from a heart attack and died.

There were no signs of foul play and her body was released to her family to send to a funeral home to begin the process of embalming before her funeral. Beauchamp Was in a body bag for two hours before funeral staff unzipped the bag and found Beauchamp laying there with her eyes open. She was breathing and had a heart rate of eighty beats per minute. Beauchamp’s mother was called and the family later hired attorney Geoffery Fieger to represent them in the unfortunate case.

Advertisement

Fieger is looking at a negligence suit, and has expressed his astonishment over the entire situation during a Zoom Press Conference.

“They reported to the family that they called the medical examiner and/or a physician who had agreed with their pronouncement of death and at that point then and this is now approximately a little after 8 a.m.” Fieger stated. “She needed to be taken to a hospital, not a funeral home.”

Currently Beauchamp is in critical condition and on a respirator at Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit.