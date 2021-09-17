Woman suffers significant thermal burns in Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park stock photo

September 17, 2021 — Thursday morning, a 19-year-old Rhode Island woman, a concessions worker at the park, suffered significant thermal burns to parts of her body at Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park. The incident is the first significant injury in a thermal area in 2021.

Park officials did not release details of the incident, which is still under investigation. They stated the woman was taken to the West Yellowstone hospital and then flown to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Her condition was not released.

Park officials remind all visitors the ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin, and there is scalding water just below the surface. Park rules state everyone must always remain on boardwalks and trails and exercise extreme caution around thermal features.