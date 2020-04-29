Woman tests positive for COVID-19 in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 29, 2020) — After 15 days with no new COVID-19 cases, a Rock Springs woman was notified Wednesday, April 29, 2020, she has contracted the virus.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County was notified by a private lab. The woman in her 50s is in good condition and self-isolating at home, according to Sweetwater County Public Health.

This will be logged as Sweetwater County’s 11th case. This is the first positive case the county has had since April 14.

The previous 10 people who were COVID-19 positive all have recovered. The COVID-19 case involving a traveler from Florida is not included in county or state totals, according to Sweetwater County Public Health. He tested positive in Sweetwater County over the Easter Weekend, recovered from the illness, and left the area on April 18.

Of seven Sweetwater County people who are considered probable cases, all but two remain active cases. They remain in self-isolation in good condition with only mild symptoms treatable from home.

Sweetwater County Public Health begins contact tracing as soon as a positive patient is identified. Through contact tracing, probable cases are identified. A “probable” case is defined as a close contact of a confirmed positive who is symptomatic.

As the state and counties begin to ease restrictions, healthcare providers say it is more important than ever to remain vigilant in the fight against the spread of COVID-19. Many healthcare agencies and businesses will continue to require some type of face covering. Please, respect their wishes.

To stop community spread, it’s important to stay 6-feet away from people you are not housed with, send only one person to the grocery store, and stay home if possible. Don’t touch your T-zone – eyes, nose, and mouth. Cover your cough – cough and sneeze into your sleeve or a tissue, not in your hands. Wear a face covering.

If you have questions about travel, lodging, food, or other issues related to COVID-19, call Sweetwater311 at 307-212-5440. If you have a temperature of 100 or greater or a cough, call your provider, call the MHSC COVID-19 Nurse Triage Line at 307-522-8523, or call Castle Rock Medical Center at 307-872-4500, to discuss COVID-19 symptoms.

More health and community updates can be found at sweetwatermemorial.com, sweetwater311.org, covid19.wyo.gov, and cdc.gov.