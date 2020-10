(October 20, 2020) — On Monday, Oct. 19, the Woman’s Club of Rock Springs made a nice donation to the Rock Springs Police Department K9 Unit. According to a post on the RSPD Facebook page, the donation will be used to purchase a ballistic vest for K9 Officer Leo (pictured).

As a token of appreciation, the RSPD presented the Woman’s Club with a department patch.

To learn more about the Woman’s Club of Rock Springs, GFWC Wyoming, click here.