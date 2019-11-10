Woman’s Club Of Rock Springs helps out local Youth home

ROCK SPRINGS WYOMING (Nov. 10, 2019) – Recently April Dittman, chairman of the Junior Special Programs for the Woman’s Club of Rock Springs, presented a $100 check to the local Youth home.

The Junior Special Programs of the General Federation of Woman’s Clubs advocates for children and youth in an effort to make a difference in the community. During the month of October, the Junior Special Programs focused their advocacy efforts on youth.

At the Woman’s Club of Rock Springs general meeting on October 15, Dittman spoke about her “THRIVE Independent Living Program”. The program features services for assisting youth and alumni who are or were in foster care or residential treatment in becoming self-sufficient adults.

