Woman’s Club of Rock Springs Names Four Student Grant Recipients

Rock Springs, WY (8/4/19) – The Woman’s Club of Rock Springs GFWC (WCRS) has announced the names of the applicants who will be receiving their fall $500.00 grants to Western Wyoming Community College.

Sponsor

The four individuals receiving the grants are Carol Ann Larson, AJ Maughan, Cameron Metcalf, and Michaelee Wisniewski.

The WCRS will award more grants for the spring semester. To apply, contact any member of WCRS or go to www.gfwcrocksprings.org and apply online.

Advertisement

WCRS accepts applications from any student taking 12 or more hours the semester for which they are applying.

WCRS thanks all the generous people of the community for supporting their fundraisers allowing the organization to give back to the community.