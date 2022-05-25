Woman’s Club recognizes nine young artists

9 talented young artists were presented awards from the Rock Springs Woman’s Club at a reception held at the Community Fine Arts Center on Thursday. Pictured are, kneeling in front are (l to r) Katrina Strata, Yadera Landeros, Alicia Garcia, and Kaylena Hansen. Standing (l to r) are Felecity Seeley, Ava Copeland, Kambria Basso, Kennedi Basso, and Blyke Daley with club member Leslie Jo Gatti in the far back. Photo submitted by CFAC.

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Each year the local group GFWC Woman’s Club of Rock Springs recognizes a few of the students who have been included in the school exhibits at the Community fine Arts Center. A group of promising young artists were recognized for their talents at a presentation and reception at the CFAC on Thursday, May 12th. The club hosted the reception and presented awards to the elementary and junior high students.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

The annual statewide convention for the General Federation of Women’s Clubs of Wyoming was held in Thermopolis in April with several of the local club members attending. Each year the women honor the youth of our state by holding an art competition, bringing art from their local schools to the state convention. Independent judges are selected and rank the students’ artwork giving first, second and third place ribbons to the winners.

“Each year, we assist the club in selecting artwork during the Youth Arts Exhibits held at the center each spring,” said CFAC director Debora Soule. “These annual displays are coordinated with Sweetwater School District #1 art instructors to recognize the talented students in our community.”

Nine pieces of artwork were selected to be taken to the convention by the local club. When the Youth Arts Month displays are exhibited each year at the Community Fine Arts Center, the club members pick their award winners. All eleven students received a certificate of merit as well as a monetary award from the Rock Springs Woman’s Club. Presenting the awards were Leslie Jo Gatti, former club and state president, and Debora Soule, CFAC director.

Ava Copeland, a third-grader from Desert View Elementary, received an award for her “Friendly Llama.” Two fourth-grade students, Kambria Basso from Pilot Butte Elementary, with her collage “Tile Print” and Felicity Seeley from Eastside Elementary for a collage “Kusama Pumpkin” were recognized for their artwork.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Caterina Straka, a fifth-grader from Eastside Elementary, won with her “Van Gogh Pumpkins” colored drawing. Yadira Landeros, a fifth-grader from Pilot Butte Elementary, won her award with her “Tessellation Cats.” Sixth-grader Kennedi Basso, also from Pilot Butte, won recognition with a marker and colored pencil design “Rainbow Spheres.”

Rock Springs Junior High student Blayke Dale, seventh grade, had her watercolor painting “Tropical Greens” selected. Two eighth-graders also received awards – Alicia Garcia with a painting of a koi pond and Kaylena Hansen with a painting “Night Fox.”

In addition to all the students being local winners, five students received awards at the statewide convention in their grade levels. Each winning a first-place ribbon were Ava Copland, Caterina Straka, and Kaylena Hansen. Two Best of Show ribbons were presented to Kambria Basso and Alicia Garcia.

Along with their ribbons, each student received a monetary award for their efforts.

The Sweetwater County School District #1 art teachers who have encouraged these students are Annette Tanner, Nanci Rollins, Kendra Lewis, and Halli Riskus.

“We are happy to recognize and encourage these young art students for putting their best effort into their work,” said Leslie Jo Gatti, current arts program coordinator. “The Rock Springs Woman’s Club is committed to recognizing the talents of the youth of our community.”

For more information about the community efforts of the Rock Springs Woman’s Club, contact April Dittman, club president.