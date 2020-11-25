Women’s Club donates a ‘buddy bench’ to Desert View Elementary

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 25, 2020) – Woman’s Club of Rock Springs GFWC recently donated a buddy bench to Desert View Elementary.

A Buddy Bench is for a student who needs a buddy for the day because their friend is not there, they are new town or just wanting a friend to talk to.

Teachers explain the purpose of the bench so that students know they can join the children who sit on the bench and visit or ask them to play.

This project would not have been possible without the help of National Honor student Carter Wiberg and local artist Margaret Tucker. Walmart also helped with a 20% discount on the bench.

Woman’s Club of Rock Springs works hard raising funds so that we can give back to our community through donations and book grants to WWCC students.

This project would not have been possible without the help of National Honor student Carter Wiberg and local artist Margaret Tucker. Walmart also helped with a 20% discount on the bench.

Woman's Club of Rock Springs works hard raising funds so that we can give back to our community through donations and book grants to WWCC students.