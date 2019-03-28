Women’s Club of RS Honors Hospital Foundation’s Waldner House with $1,000 Donation

ROCK SPRINGS, WY (March 28, 2019) – The Women’s Club of Rock Springs visited and toured the Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Waldner House last Friday and honored the Memorial Hospital Foundation with a $1,000 donation to support needs for the Waldner House.

“The Waldner House is a beautiful home and wonderful addition to our community,” explained Marcia Volner, the President of the Women’s Club of Rock Springs. Adding to that sentiment, the club’s treasurer, Leslie Jo Gatti, expressed that the Waldner House is a, “wonderful gift to our community and neighboring communities.”

Being a home away from home for patients visiting Sweetwater County, the Waldner House has hosted over 20 patients and their family members. “I don’t know how I would have gotten through my treatments and follow-ups, both mentally and physically, if it wasn’t for the generosity of the Foundation and the Waldner House. The home was a welcome and much-needed comfort in a time of extreme discomfort and uncertainty. It’s nice to have that kind of home, even just for a little while, when the ground is shaking all around you,” expressed a recent patient who utilized the Waldner House.

“We truly appreciate the support that the Women’s Club of Rock Springs has shown to the Waldner House and our community. They are a great organization and we’re honored and thankful for their donation,” noted Cindy Wakefield, the Foundation Associate who manages the Waldner House.

For more information on the Waldner House, please contact Cindy Wakefield at 307.371.7594. To learn more about the Memorial Hospital Foundation, or how to get involved, please contact the Foundation at 307.352.8234.