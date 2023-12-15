Women’s Club of Sweetwater County accepting college grant applications until December 31st

Photo:Fall Semester 2018 Winner Carol Larson, with Woman’s Club members -President Marcia Volner, Education Chairman Shirley Black and Treasurer Leslie Jo Gatti.

December 15, 2023 — Each year, the Women’s Club of Sweetwater County gives out grants to students at Western Wyoming Community College. Deadlines for applications are July 31st and December 31st. You must be a Sweetwater County resident with a 2.5 GPA or higher to meet the eligibility requirements.

Five grants will be awarded as follows:

Three academic grants for full-time students working toward an AA, or an AS at Western. Or working towards a BA, or a BS through the Western Wyoming Outreach.

One grant for a part-time student carrying six or more hours.

One grant for a vocational student.

The initial application process shall include either a 250-word essay or a 1 to 2-minute video including an introduction, which grant the student is requesting, which subjects and activities the applicant enjoys, and what the applicant plans to study and why.

Requests for continuing grant(s) must contain a summary of how previous grant(s) were spent and documentation of the continuing GPA of 2.5.

For more information or to submit your application, please email [email protected]. Applications are due on July 31st and December 31st.