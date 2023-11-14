Women’s Club of Sweetwater County WWCC scholarship applications are due by December 31st

Each year, the Women’s Club of Sweetwater County gives out scholarships to students at Western Wyoming Community College. The deadline for applications is December 31st.

November 14, 2023 — Each year, the Women’s Club of Sweetwater County gives out scholarships to students at Western Wyoming Community College. The deadline for applications is December 31st. The eligibility requirements require that the applicant be a resident of Sweetwater County and proof that the applicant has maintained a GPA of 2.5 or higher.

Five scholarships will be awarded. There will be three academic scholarships for full-time students working toward an Associate of Arts degree or an Associate of Science degree at Western Wyoming Community College, or a Bachelor of Arts degree or a Bachelor of Science degree through the Western Wyoming UW Outreach program. There will be one scholarship for a part-time student carrying six or more credit hours and one scholarship for a vocational student. The initial application process shall include either a 250-word essay or a one to two-minute video. Either method should include an introduction, which scholarship the student is requesting, which subjects and activities the applicant enjoys, and what the applicant is planning to study and why.

Requests for continuing scholarship(s) must contain a summary of how previous scholarship(s) were spent and a copy of the applicant’s transcripts showing that they have maintained a GPA of 2.5 or above. For more information or to submit your application, please email [email protected].

The GFWC Women’s Club of Sweetwater County has been dedicated to volunteer service and helping the community of Rock Springs since October 16, 1922. GFWC members work in their own communities to support the arts, preserve natural resources, advance education, promote healthy lifestyles, encourage civic involvement, and work toward world peace and understanding.