Women’s Health Clinic has new OB/GYN

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 20, 2020) — Obstetrician/Gynecologist Dr. Lex Auguiste will begin seeing patients at the Women’s Health Clinic of Sweetwater Memorial in early September.

But, please, call him Dr. Lex.

“Dr. Auguiste sounds so formal,” he said. “That’s just not my personality. I’m not like that.”

He is moving to Rock Springs from Orlando, Florida, where he worked as an OB/GYN hospitalist at Women’s Care Florida. Prior to that, he lived in New York where he worked and received his education.

“When I visited Sweetwater Memorial and the area, there was something special about the town that I connected to. I felt the openness,” he said. “Honestly, I felt at peace. I appreciate that. My family, my mother, and my mother-in-law, all love the area. It’s just a place that gives you a sense of peace and calm.”

Auguiste grew up in Dominica, an island country in the Caribbean, moving with his family to the United States when he was 13. He became fascinated with healthcare practices and procedures at a young age.

His grandmother’s illnesses – diabetes and high blood pressure – meant he spent a good amount of time with her at the health center.

“I was always very inquisitive,” he said. “As a child, I remember standing at the counter of the dispensary, I was too short for them to see me. I watched the pharmacist counting pills and asked her what she was doing. I ducked under the counter and asked if I could do something. She took a huge jar of Tylenol and told me to count out 30. I did and put them in the bag. She recounted them and gave me the bag.”

“Whenever I went to the health center with grandma, I would literally count pills all day. I was exposed to a variety of different things at a young age. I would often find myself following the doctor around into other treatment rooms, watching him stitch people up.”

That inquisitive nature led him to pursue a career as a surgeon. Auguiste was in his fourth year as a medical student when he decided he didn’t like it.

“Maybe it was my surgery rotation, but they were mean,” he said. “They would get upset and throw things during surgery. I knew I couldn’t be around that every day. As an OB/GYN, I can operate and be happy at the same time. It’s a profession filled with mostly happy moments.”

Being raised by mostly females, Auguiste said it also suits him.

“My entire family is almost entirely women,” he said. “I like being around women. I like taking care of them.”

His advice to all patients, not just women, is to take care of themselves by addressing the little things.

“I feel like people spend a lot of time speaking about the major health issues, but not a lot of time talking about small things,” he said. “It’s the small things – exercise, diet, positive habits, and mental well-being – that can make a big difference in the long run. People need to do more of that. Take it one day at a time. People forget to be kind to themselves.

“I used to teach medical students and residents in New York City,” Auguiste said. “I would tell them it’s great to get your job done and tackle the major health issues, but don’t forget to ask patients the simple questions. How is work? How are your kids? Take the time. Make sure they are okay. In the long run, it can help with the major issues.”

Auguiste is dedicated to providing the highest quality care for women, and practices both high- and low-risk obstetrics, as well as full scope gynecology. In addition, he enjoys family planning and minimally invasive surgery using all platforms.

Auguiste attended the Sophie Davis School of Biomedical Education, a seven-year program where he obtained his Bachelor of Science Degree at the City College of New York, and his Doctor of Medicine Degree from the State University of New York (SUNY) – Downstate College of Medicine, in 2012. After graduating from medical school, he trained and completed his residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology in 2016, at NYU School of Medicine in New York. Prior to relocating to Florida, Auguiste served as teaching faculty at Jamaica Hospital, Queens, New York, where he helped educate future OB/GYNs.

Auguiste will join Dr. Jeffery Wheeler, Dr. Samer Kattan, and Nurse Midwife Starla Leete at the Women’s Clinic at 1180 College Drive. To make an appointment, call 307-352-8383, or go to sweetwatermemorial.com.