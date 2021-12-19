Wondering Amylessly: It really is the thought that counts

December 19, 2021

By Amy Larsen

WyoRadio Feature Writer

In the almost 20 years I worked in a church, I gave many retreats, days of reflections, classes, or even just general inspirational thoughts on Christmas. I mean, there is no denying that the birth of Jesus is kind of a big deal, right! Over 2000 years later, we are still celebrating it. There is no other singular person that has had as big of an effect on all of mankind since their birth as Jesus has. Whether you believe in him or not, you know the story of his birth and his mission here on earth.

As you can imagine, in close to 20 years, I had many opportunities to reflect on the various bible verses relating to Christmas and how to expand on them for reflection. The one however that always stuck out to me was from the first couple of verses in Luke Chapter 2. Now don’t worry I am not going to go into a Theology lesson here or even embrace an opportunity for a sermon; those days are behind me, so just bear with me for a moment. The first part of Luke Chapter 2 is about Mary and Joseph having to return to Bethlehem. As Joseph was of the house of David, he and his family had to return there in order to be counted. There are many historians and theologians that can give you a reason or reflection on the theological reasons as to why that had to happen; I never got caught up on that. I just always was struck by the fact that even the Holy Family had to be counted.

Now I am not talking about the 1,2,3,4 kind of counting. I am talking about how they had to be recorded as existing. A family that 2000 years later we are still talking about, and putting on our mantles this time of year, needed to belong somewhere, recorded. Every time I hear this passage, I find myself thinking about how that is not much different than what I would bet all of us hope and wish for today, that there is a record that we existed, that in some small (or big) way we matter. We have been counted.

As with most people, I find myself reflecting on this idea more this time of year. I think it’s because of the little things that are more prevalent right now, like the Christmas cards received in the mail, little gifts left on our desks or doorsteps, or even the group text wishing everyone from the squad a happy holiday all reminded us that we counted. Even my friend’s little girl asking me if I was going to make those “marshmallow things” again this year reminded me that not only were those pretty cool, but that in her little world, I was counted. None of these are things that are going to have a large impact on mankind as we know it, but they do have a mutual, lasting impact on the giver and the receiver.

We all grew up being told that “it’s the thought that counts,” but it’s not until we are grown up that we truly have an appreciation for what that actually means. It means you were counted; you mattered enough that regardless of what was going on in life, someone took a moment and thought of. You were a part of their census, a part of their journey. It truly is an incredible thing when you actually sit down and think about it.

One of the greatest Saints in my lifetime, Mother Theresa, once said, “It’s not how much we give but how much love we put into giving.” How true that is. I hope that as we all enter into this last week before Christmas, we not only get to experience a moment of being counted, but also take a moment with each of the people we are counting as well.

May all of you have a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

