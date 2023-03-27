Work continues on Green River Signal project

Photo submitted by WYDOT

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from Casper Electric, will be continuing work along Uinta Drive as part of the signal and intersection upgrade project. On Wednesday, March 29, crews will install the overhanging signal arms at the intersection of Uinta Drive and Riverview Drive, and Astle Ave.

This work will require traffic to be moved to one side of Uinta and placed in a single lane in each direction near the intersection. The traffic signals will be shut down and the intersection will be controlled by flaggers. These closures will take place in the evening hours, from roughly 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Local traffic is advised to avoid the area if possible and expect brief delays. Motorists will continue to see intermittent lane closures throughout the project area.

Photo submitted by WYDOT

Similar work will take place on the intersection of 2nd Street and Uinta Drive and will be handled in a similar fashion next week.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to drive safely, put your phone down, be aware of roadside flaggers and obey all roadside signs and closures. For more information on road closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.

The Green River Signal project work encompasses new traffic signal pole installation, new traffic detecting sensor installation, conduit drilling and installation, and ADA and sidewalk upgrades. The completion date for the project is Oct. 31st of this year.