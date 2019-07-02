Work Continues On Steel Jack Fence Project At Soda Lake Near Pinedale

Pinedale, WY (7/2/19) – Many volunteers joined the Wyoming Game and Fish Department at Soda Lake near Pinedale, WY, to continue work on the Steel Jack Fence Project.

WGFD would like to thank each and every volunteer who gave up their personal weekend time to come to Soda Lake Wildlife Habitat Management Area to assist in the installation of the steel jack fence. WGFD also mentioned it is truly inspiring to share western Wyoming with so many other dedicated individuals who care about conserving the future of our wildlife and the habitat they call home. Without all of these people, the project would not have happened in a timely manner as it did.

WGFD would also like to thank the Upper Green Muley Fanatic Chapter, SOS Well Services, Jonah Energy, and Jackson Hole Land Trust for providing the manpower and all of their efforts to see this project through. Lastly, WGFD would like to thank the Upper Green River Trout Unlimited chapter for flipping burgers for everyone.