Work Will Cause Access Issues To Sunset Drive From Dewar Drive Starting Monday

Rock Springs, WY (7/7/19) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) will be closing access to Sunset Drive from Dewar Drive starting on Monday, July 8, 2019, for roughly two days. Crews will be conducting paving overlay work on Sunset Drive for about a week. Crews will be starting with the intersection of Dewar Drive and Sunset Drive. Due to the nature of the work and to keep motorists and work crews safe, WYDOT will be reducing traffic to one lane at times, controlled by flaggers on Sunset Drive. Access will be maintained to local businesses during the work.

Traffic to and from Dewar Drive and Sunset Drive will be maintained via the Dewar Drive frontage road in front of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce building and down to the approach near Rock Springs National Bank. Access to Gateway Blvd from Dewar Drive will not be affected by the work. Paving work will also take place the next week on the North I-80 Service Road. Drivers will see lane reductions, but disruption should be minimal.

The project is part of a district-wide pavement patching job. The completion date for this project is Thursday, October 31, 2019. The project was awarded to Lewis & Lewis. All work schedules are subject to change. WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones and be alert and cautious of roadside workers. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.