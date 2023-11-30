Workers busy decorating tree for Rock Springs Tree Lighting Ceremony

Workers decorating the tree in preparation for Mayor Max Mickelson’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony!

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

November 30, 2023 — Workers are busy decorating the tree at the intersection of Elk and Grant Streets in Rock Springs this morning in preparation for Mayor Max Mickelson’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony!

The Rock Springs Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony & Community and Sing-Along will be held this Saturday, December 2, beginning at 4:00 p.m. This year’s ceremony will feature hot cocoa and a delightful Christmas story reading by Rock Springs’ First Lady, Darcie Punches-Mickelson, at 4:45 p.m., followed by the tree lighting at 5:00 p.m. Then people will head over to the Rock Springs Chamber Lighted Christmas Parade!