“Wreaths Across America Day” this Saturday

December 15, 2021 — During the holidays, many people remember friends and family who served in the military, whether or not they are still alive. National Wreaths Across America Day exists in order to honor American heroes across all 50 states by placing wreaths where they are remembered and honored: cemeteries, monuments, or parks.

Saturday, December 18, at 10:00 a.m. is the designated time time and day for when 2700 participating locations nationwide will be hosting a wreath-laying event and ceremony. American Legion Post 24 in Rock Springs, and American Legion Post 28 in Green River are no exception. All veterans who were laid to rest at Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery, Rest Haven Gardens, and the Green River Cemetery will be honored.

One goal of National Wreaths Across America Day is to teach about veterans.

“Not much history is taught anymore,” said Dana Cooke, Rock Springs American Legion Post 24 Manager, and local Wreaths Across America Day coordinator. “People get to learn about Korean Vets and World War II vets — and all vets — when they lay wreath on a headstone, see where they served, and start asking questions.”

At 10 a.m. this Saturday, ceremonies will begin at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery and the Green River Cemetery.

In Rock Springs, although the ceremony will take place on Saturday, the wreaths will actually be laid on Friday, starting at 2:30 at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery, and continued at the Rest Haven Gardens. Around 375 wreaths will be laid.

In Green River, American Legion Post 28, along with VFW Post 2321, will lay 90 wreaths at the graves of lost service members at 10 a.m. ceremony this Saturday, December 18.

The community is invited to join, and volunteers are welcome to help lay the wreaths.

The deadline for sponsoring a wreath for $15, with $5 going to the local sponsorship group or for every two-wreaths sold, three wreaths would have been provided at the cemeteries on December 18. However, wreaths may be purchased for next year at the Wreaths Across America website.

For more information, contact Dana Cooke at American Legion Post 24, 307-382-3315.