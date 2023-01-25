Wreck last night leads to 1 dead and 2 injured

WYDOT image I-80 mm 92 Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:23 p.m.

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Last night at approximately 7:44 p.m. an accident occurred on I-80 near mm 96 between Green River and Rock Springs in the eastbound lane. Two vehicles were involved leading to one death and two injuries.

Rafael Cervantes, 54, from Illinois, succumbed to his injuries. He was not wearing his seatbelt. Conditions on the road were icy with frost and blowing snow. Driver fatigue/asleep, possible medical condition, and speed are considered a factor in the wreck.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol website, “The Dodge pickup was westbound on Interstate 80 when the driver lost control and slid onto the north shoulder of the road. The driver over-corrected back onto the roadway but jackknifed before exiting the roadway into the median. The Dodge continued across the median and into oncoming traffic. The Freightliner combination unit did not have time to stop and struck the Dodge on the rear passenger side of the vehicle.”