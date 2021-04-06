Wrestlers from Rock Springs compete for Team Wyoming in Des Moines

Advertisement

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 6, 2021) – Since the conclusion of the Wyoming High School Activities Association wrestling season, several Rock Springs High School wrestlers have been continuing to perfect their craft during the offseason.

Wrestlers from the high school and Top of the Rock competed at the national duals as part of Team Wyoming in Des Moines, Iowa, over the Easter holiday break.

Seniors Cash Christensen, Mason Yenney, AJ Kelly and Danial Suazo along with freshman Broc Fletcher, Ian Dickinson and Mathew Foster made the trip in the high school division. Fletcher, Christensen and Kelly earned All-American honors.

Some future RSHS wrestlers and Top of the Rock members competed in the middle school division were Dax Shelley, Dane Arnoldi, Lincoln Young, Sam Thornhill, Teag Nacey, JJ Guillen and Dawson Searle. Arnoldi and Thornhill came away with All-American honors as well in the middle school division.

Maggie Smith traveled to Iowa earlier in the month to compete in the Girls National Folkstyle Tournament, placing third to also give her All-American status.

The wrestlers competed with wrestlers from Montana, Iowa, Tennessee, North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska.

During the 2020-2021 season, the Rock Springs Tigers were regional champions in their quadrant and competed well at the state tournament. The Tigers had two state champions, four wrestlers who placed and the largest freshman class in history of the school to qualify for the state tournament.