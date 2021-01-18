WWB to donate free meals for purchased cases of Pepsi in January

Advertisement

January 18, 2021 — The folks at Western Wyoming Beverages (WWB) have found a solution to not being able to do their annual “Packing Out Hunger” event. The 2020 event was to have taken place in December but had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to information released today by WWB, the event has allowed the company to donate over 130,000 meals to the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies to help families in need.

In today’s press release, Sean Valentine, CEO of Western Wyoming Beverages, stated, “Unfortunately, we were unable to host our annual Pepsi’s Packing Out Hunger event this year due to COVID-19; however, we realize the need in our communities still exists, and if anything has grown. We have partnered with our friends at The Pack Shack to pack the meals in Ohio and ship them to us to allow us to still provide these nutrient-rich meals to the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.”

This year instead of the annual Pepsi’s Packing Out Hunger Event, Western Wyoming Beverages will donate one meal to the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies for every case of Pepsi sold during January.

“The call to action is simple – all we’re asking consumers throughout Western Wyoming to do is buy Pepsi!” said Valentine. “When consumers buy a Pepsi, we will donate a meal for every case sold. It’s that simple!”

The WWB press release points out that 1 in 8 adults and 1 in 6 children struggle with hunger in Wyoming. The homeless population represents only about 10 percent of Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies food recipients.

Western Wyoming Beverages is the distributor of Pepsi, Budweiser, and many other beverage products in Southwest Wyoming. The company has been locally owned and operated for over 48 years. Their “Packing Away Hunger” event, along with their “Cans for Cans” canned food drive, is part of the WWB Supports campaign, which aims to continue and build upon its efforts to be the local beverage distributor of choice and ‘deliver a better Wyoming.’