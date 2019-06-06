WWCC Announces Recipients Of Endowments for International Students

Rock Springs, WY (6/6/19) – Western Wyoming Community College recently awarded two international students the Laurie Lynn Watkins Endowment for International Students.

This year’s recipients are Rumi Saruwatari from Japan and Francesca Facchini from Italy. Saruwatari will be transferring to Minnesota State University – Mankato while Facchini is transferring to the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.

According to WWCC, the Laurie Lynn Watkins, J.D. Donor Advised Endowment was started by the family of Laurie Watkins in her memory. Watkins began working at Western Wyoming Community College in 1996 as the Director of Admissions. In 2007 she became the Associate Vice-President of Student Success. She was a strong advocate for international students as well as Western.

Watkins encouraged many international students to attend WWCC and took them under her wing once they were on campus. Many international students credited their success at Western to her help.