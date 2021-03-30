WWCC ‘Annual International’ Night coming April 7

Advertisement

March 30, 2021 — Western Wyoming Community College has announced their annual International Night will be taking place Wednesday, April 7, from 7 to 8 p.m. in the school’s Atrium area.

International students who attend Western will be sharing their music and native costumes during this annual spring event. This year’s event will feature an hour-long talent show highlighting music, dance, and traditional dress from around the world.

This year, Western is home to international students from Japan, New Zealand, Mexico, Georgia, and several African countries, who participate in the International Club on campus. “We enjoy sharing our culture with the students and community,” said Kazunari Inamoto, International Student Club President at Western. “The variety of cultural offerings from different countries makes it a unique cultural experience.”

International Night is organized by the International Club and is their annual fundraiser. The event is free and open to the public, with a $5 donation suggested for entry. International students will also be selling calligraphy prints written in their native languages.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, food and drinks will not be served. Masks are required for all attendees.

For questions regarding International Night, please contact Sue Fahlsing at [email protected].