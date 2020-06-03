WWCC approved to hold graduation parade by Rock Springs City Council

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 2, 2020) — Western Wyoming Community College’s (WWCC) request to hold the 2020 Graduates Procession Route was accepted by the Rock Springs City Council during regular session tonight.

The procession would take place from 2 to 3 P.M., June 27.

The proposed route of the procession begins at the Rushmore Gym, where vehicles will then turn right, heading south onto College Drive. The route then continues south past the hospital, down to Dewar Drive, where the procession then turns right on Dewar, heading west to Gateway Boulevard. From Gateway Boulevard, the procession will then head north up to College Drive. After turning right on College Drive, the procession will head southeast, where they will return to the Rushmore Gym parking lot.

The procession would be led by emergency vehicles, as well as a marked college vehicle driven by Dr. Kim Dale, WWCC President.

Graduates can follow in their own private, decorated vehicles.

During the procession, all vehicles participating will turn on emergency lights, drive no more than 10 miles per hour, and keep one car spacing between each vehicle.

In other council news, the Rock Springs Police Department was approved to apply for the Bulletproof Vest Grant.

The grant provides partial funding to replace bulletproof vests for the Rock Springs Police Department, whose current vests are expiring.

In addition, two tabled requests regarding the American Legion Poker Run, originally scheduled for June 6, were removed, after it was made known that the event has now been canceled.

The requests included a liquor catering permit, as well as a street closure.