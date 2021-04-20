WWCC closes spring semester with Romeo and Juliet

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 20, 2021) — Western Wyoming Community College’s Performing Arts Department will present Romeo and Juliet on April 22, 23, 24 at 7:30PM with a 1PM matinee on April 24th. The shows will be presented in-person on the theatre stage, or via live stream.

“Romeo and Juliet is the perfect mirror of what we’re seeing in today’s political atmosphere. It’s always tradition to put Shakespeare shows in different time periods, and I thought the story would be perfect for what’s happening now.” Director Steve Cramer said.

Joy Kropf, a high school student from Green River, plays Juliet. “Juliet is loyal, intelligent, and opinionated. She’s very sheltered and probably didn’t get the attention and love she needed as a young child.” She said when asked about her character.

Zack Anderson, a First-Year Musical Theatre major from Utah, plays Tybalt, “It has been fun getting to meet new people and working on fun things this semester. I think this experience has been very different.”

Tickets to in-person and streaming events are $13 for adults and $8 for youth and seniors. Tickets will only be available online or by calling the Box Office at (307) 382-1721. No paper tickets will be issued or collected. The Box Office will only process online purchases on the night of the shows.

Children under five are not permitted to the evening performances but are welcome to attend the public matinee. Face coverings are required in the Theater. For questions and tickets, please call the Performing Arts Office at (307) 382-1721, or visit https://www.showtix4u.com/events/westerntheatre.