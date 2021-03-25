WWCC donates land for in town bike and hiking trail system

Advertisement

March 22, 2021 — Western Wyoming Community College has partnered with local organizations to begin constructing a multi-use mountain biking, hiking, and running trail system located in the open space west of the College along Gateway Blvd, behind the College’s residence halls.

According to a press release from the school, the trail system will be open to students, visitors, and community members alike. In addition to biking, hiking, and running, during the winters, when there is enough snow, the trail can also be used for cross-country skiing.

Western Wyoming Community College donated the use of the land, and the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition wrote a letter of support to help get this project underway.

The State of Wyoming is supplying help through Paul Gritten, the Non-Motorized Trails-Coordinator with Outdoor Recreation Office & Division of State Parks. Gritten brought a SWECO Trail Dozer to the property and began cutting the trail last fall. At present, trail construction will continue beginning April 19. Once the main part of the trail is cut, volunteers will be needed to help groom and finish the last parts of the project. Those wishing to volunteer can email [email protected].

The project is relying on donations for completion. Trail building costs generally run between $5.00 – $8.00 per foot. The group estimates the trail will cost somewhere between $90,000 and $150,000 to complete. A 501c3 organization has been set up with the State of Wyoming. Donations can be sent to Outdoor Recreation Office & Division of State Parks, Attn: Lisa Koenig, 2301 Central Avenue, Barrett Bldg, 4th Fl., Cheyenne, WY 82002. Donations by check should be payable to “Wyoming State Parks – Rock Springs Trails.”

The estimated completion date for this project is the summer of 2021. For more information on the Gateway trail system, please contact [email protected].

The organizations and community members involved in bringing this project to fruition: Jason Medler, owner of The Bike and Trike; Paul Gritten, the Wyoming State Parks, Non-Motorized Trails-Coordinator; Eric Bingham, the Sweetwater County Land Use Director; Jenissa Meredith, the Executive Director of the Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism Board; and Randall Dale, with Sweetwater Trails Alliance and mountain biking enthusiast.